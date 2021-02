Football

Transfer news: Manchester United to pounce for £30m Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina - Euro Papers

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pounce this summer to snap up Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina with the star defender available for a bargain £30 million. Reports in Italy claim Milenkovic is 'open to a move' and, with his deal set to expire in 2022, he is available for a price United can't miss out on.

