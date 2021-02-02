Published 02/02/2021 at 14:31 | Updated 02/02/2021 at 14:33

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Argentina's Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"Marcos Rojo has completed his transfer to Boca Juniors," United said in a statement.

transfers Ramos and Real Madrid on the brink of split - Paper Round 29/01/2021 AT 22:31

"The 30-year-old will return to his homeland on a permanent basis, after agreeing terms with the reigning Argentinian champions."

Rojo has not played for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team this season.

He made his last United appearance in a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in November 2019.

European giants set to do battle for Varane - Euro Papers

transfers Man City to spend £200m even if Sergio Aguero stays - Paper Round 16/01/2021 AT 22:07