Marko Grujic has left Liverpool to join Porto on a permanent deal reportedly worth £10.5m.

The 25-year-old was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing at Liverpool when he joined from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016.

However, he struggled for first-team action and had loan spells with Hertha Berlin and Cardiff before spending last season on loan with Porto.

Transfers Atletico and PSG circle as Henderson talks with Liverpool stall – Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

He made 16 appearances in total for Liverpool and was part of their pre-season training camp in Austria.

A statement from Liverpool said: “Everyone at Liverpool FC thanks Marko for his contributions to the club and wishes him the best in his future career.”

The club captain has two years left on his contract at Anfield, but with discussions stalling the England midfielder’s future looks uncertain.

Premier League 'No set-backs' - Klopp offers injury update on Gomez and Van Dijk YESTERDAY AT 13:06