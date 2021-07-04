New Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici has insisted he wants Harry Kane to stay at the club.

Kane told Spurs before he left for Euro 2020 that he wished to leave Tottenham and Manchester City have since registered an transfer interest in the prolific goalscorer.

Paratici has just taken up his role as managing director of football and revealed he was yet to speak to the England star about his future.

“Harry Kane is a top player. I can’t wait to see him playing with Spurs," Paratici told Sky Italy.

We want to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, it’s our goal.

"I’ve been lucky to see many top players at Juventus and I want to enjoy Harry Kane too. He’s one of the best strikers in the world.

“I’ve not had any conversation with Harry Kane yet - just because I don’t want to disturb our players during the Euros. He’s an incredible striker."

Tottenham have reportedly decided to stonewall Kane’s efforts to leave this summer.

Levy told Nuno he could plan for a future with Kane, despite City reportedly prepared to pay as much as £100 million to seal his transfer.

Kane’s future will remain up in the air until his participation in the Euros with England is over.

England beat Ukraine to reach the semi-finals, with Kane scoring twice in a rout in the quarter-finals in Rome.

Kane faced criticism before the game over his lack of goals, but the 27-year-old says he is ready to lead England to the final.

"What a great performance in a big, big game," said Kane.

"We were favourites to win this game and there was a lot of pressure on us, but we delivered the result.

Now we have a big semi-final coming up, but we are on the right path. We have to recover now and make sure we get ready for Denmark.

"It's about getting over the line now, taking that next step and that's what we have got to do on Wednesday.

"This is where we wanted to be. We set out a vision before the World Cup of what we want to achieve. We are knocking it off step by step.

“The World Cup was great but we fell short, we had a good run in the Nations League. Now we're in another semi-final.

"It's about getting over the line, the next step that we have got to do on Wednesday. The job is not done yet. There's a lot more football to play.

"I'm proud to lead this team and hopefully we can get through to a European final on Wednesday."

