Super-agent Mino Raiola insists 'there's no war' between him and Borussia Dortmund as the future of star striker Erling Haaland dominates the headlines.

Haaland has emerged as one of Europe's top prospects after a stellar season in the Bundesliga.

And while Michael Zorc, the German side's sporting director, says Haaland will not be sold, Raiola believes the striker could still make a move.

He told SPORT1: "Michael Zorc made it clear to us that BVB do not want to sell Erling this summer.

"I respect this opinion, but that does not automatically mean that I also agree. BVB were very clear in their views. We are okay with that.

There is no war between us and BVB - absolutely not!

He is understood to be valued at around £150 million.

