Super-agent Mino Raiola insists 'there's no war' between him and Borussia Dortmund as the future of star striker Erling Haaland dominates the headlines.
Haaland has emerged as one of Europe's top prospects after a stellar season in the Bundesliga.
And while Michael Zorc, the German side's sporting director, says Haaland will not be sold, Raiola believes the striker could still make a move.
Transfers
Raiola demands £1m-a-week wages for Haaland
- Raiola demands £1m-a-week wages for Haaland
- Manchester United and Chelsea 'desperate' to sign Haaland
He told SPORT1: "Michael Zorc made it clear to us that BVB do not want to sell Erling this summer.
"I respect this opinion, but that does not automatically mean that I also agree. BVB were very clear in their views. We are okay with that.
Erling Haaland könnte bei seinem neuem Klub mehr als eine Millionen Euro pro Woche verdienen
Image credit: Getty Images
There is no war between us and BVB - absolutely not!
Haaland has emerged as a target for Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City, but could come at a record-breaking cost given his potential.
He is understood to be valued at around £150 million.
'Stalemate' - Prem clubs to battle for unhappy Milan star - Euro Papers
Premier League
Where could Kane go this summer?
Transfers
Sanchez emerges as shock Barcelona target - Paper Round