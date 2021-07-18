Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are on the verge of signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The German side announced they had reached an agreement to sell Sancho during Euro 2020, but so far there is yet to be an official confirmation from the Red Devils.

United head coach Solskjaer was asked about the deal and what his thoughts were on signing such a talented player.

"From what I understand only paperwork, small little details, hopefully we can announce something," Solskjaer said.

Let's get all the paperwork done and get him over the line and then I can say what I truly feel about the player.

He added: "We hope we can announce one player [Sancho] that’s been very much written about.

"We want to have a strong squad. We want to challenge of course, we want to improve on last season.”

Solskjaer was speaking after United beat Derby 2-1 in their first pre-season game on Sunday.

Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri scored United's goals and the United boss was pleased with his side's performance.

"The first game is always difficult, it's the first test of 45 minutes, big pitch, took a bit of time to get going, loads of young players getting their chance to play with some of the first-team ones," he said.

"Tom (Heaton) was very positive, he's here to give the other ones a little bit of a challenge as well. He's conducted himself so well throughout his career. I was just on the end of my career when he was coming up, so I'm so happy to have him.

"We've got a young team, a young squad, to have players like him come in, (Lee) Granty stayed on, Nemanja (Matic) and Jesse (Lingard), those two played really well.

"Tom wants to play as well, I think he's been unlucky with an injury last season. I think he would have been in the England squad if not. Of course, he's got ambitions."

