Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard was been linked with a shock return to former side Chelsea.

Hazard spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge before securing a move to Real Madrid in 2019 for a reported fee of €100m.

The Belgian has struggled with injuries since moving to the Bernabeu, making just 30 league appearances in his first two seasons at the club.

Hazard featured against Chelsea in last season’s Champions League semi-final, and was left apologising to Real fans after he was seen laughing with former team-mates after his side had just been knocked out.

According to AS , there are intermediaries who are raising the possibility of Hazard returning to Chelsea this summer.

However, the Spanish outlet claims this is a “very difficult possibility” due to economic reasons, as well as the fact Chelsea are stacked with wide players including Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, as well as Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Chelsea would reportedly need to pay €60m to sign Hazard, but with the Blues prioritising a centre forward they may not have the funds to bring him back.

OUR VIEW

A non-starter this, surely? Never mind the fact you have Pulisic, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Havertz and Werner already at Stamford Bridge, but why would the European champions want to take a €60m gamble on a player who is 30 and has suffered persistent injury problems?

Hazard had seven great years at Chelsea. He goes down as a legend of the club and easily one of their finest players of the Premier League era, but a return does not seem feasible.

What would be great to see is a fully-fit Hazard enjoy an injury-free campaign at Real. It was, after all, his dream move, and though he is yet to settle in Madrid he still has the ability to spearhead their bid to reclaim La Liga and win the Champions League once more.

