Should Pogba stay or should he go?

Manchester United are sweating over the future of Paul Pogba, who has less than a year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford. The World Cup winner was offered an extension on his £290,000-per-week deal in the second half of the 2020-21 season but is yet to accept the terms. The contract extension is worth £400,000 a week and would make Pogba the highest-paid player in Manchester United’s squad. The 28-year-old will be patient while assessing his options and he knows he could return to his home nation in a free transfer next summer with Paris Saint-Germain.

Paper Round’s view: It’s a tough decision for Pogba. He knows that he is underappreciated at Manchester United and the English media has taken every opportunity to bring him down since his return to Old Trafford for a record-transfer fee back in 2016. He is 28 years old now, so this is going to be his last chance at one more big move at his peak. Pogba will have his eye on a dream Real Madrid move , but the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar and (maybe) Kylian Mbappe in the city where he grew up could be irresistible.

Lewandowski set to stay at Bayern

Goal have rejected rumours that Robert Lewandowski has demanded to leave Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old was rumoured to be keen to join “another top European club” , but Goal reveal that Lewandowski is not for sale and that Bayern will not be entertaining any bids for their talisman. The Polish striker has reportedly accepted the stance of the German champions and will continue playing for the club as normal. Lewandowski’s current contract expires in 2023, so could push for a move next summer when he has just one year remaining on his deal.

Paper Round’s view: Lewandowski was previously linked with a move to Chelsea, but the Blues have now recruited Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee from Inter Milan. It’s now difficult to see any other club being able to afford him this summer. Barcelona and Real Madrid are struggling financially, Paris Saint-Germain have just brought in Lionel Messi and Manchester City are chasing Harry Kane. The whole story actually seems like Lewandowski is looking for a new contract or a pay rise at the Allianz Arena.

Salah to become Liverpool’s highest-paid player in club history

Liverpool have entered contract negotiations with Mohamed Salah, which would see him become the highest-paid player in the Merseyside club’s history. The 29-year-old’s current contract expires in 2023, but Liverpool are ready to commit to an additional two years to keep the ‘Egyptian King’ at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have all recently signed "lucrative" contract extensions, while Jordan Henderson has agreed to sign a new deal and the club have opened talks with both Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson. Liverpool are unwilling to completely break the wage structure to extend Salah's stay, but his contract extension is a "priority".

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool are yet to make a high-profile signing this summer, but it's clear that the club have prioritised handing out contract extension and keeping their current stars content. The Reds' Premier League title defence didn't go to plan last season, but Van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both fit again now. The pair will have a 'new-signing feel' and the squad will have a feel-good mentality around it with all the big names committing to extending their Anfield stays. Liverpool definitely have it in them to challenge for trophies again this season and Salah will definitely play a huge part in a successful campaign.

Chalobah to extend Chelsea stay

Chelsea are set to hand Trevoh Chalobah a contract extension after Thomas Tuchel told the academy product that he would not be sent out on loan again this season. The 22-year-old has enjoyed successful loan spells at Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient over the past three campaigns, but he has finally broken through and taken his chance at Stamford Bridge. Chalobah started in Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup final penalty shoot-out victory over Villarreal and even scored on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace last Saturday. The Blues are still interested in signing Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, but the signing seems to be resting on being able to offload Kurt Zouma.

Paper Round’s view: This is brilliant news for both Chalobah and Chelsea. The west London club can admit that they lacked academy products in their first team (except John Terry) for the majority of the Roman Abramovich era. However, the last few seasons has seen chances given to the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and now Chalobah. Obviously things haven't worked out perfectly for all of these players, but hopefully the 22-year-old will grab his chance this season. Good luck to him.

