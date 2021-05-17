Kane's conundrum

Paper Round's view: You have to look at the situation from Kane' point of view. He's 27 years old and he's yet to win a single trophy. Tottenham aren't any closer to helping him reach his goal - in fact they're probably further away than they've been since Kane first broke into the starting eleven at White Hart Lane back in the 2014-15 season. It would be devastating for Spurs to lose Kane to a domestic rival - especially a London rival in Chelsea - but the Three Lions captain is settled in England and has his eye on breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record. Tottenham would need to make sure they invest the money wisely... unlike when Gareth Bale left for a world-record transfer fee in 2013.

Trippier ready to return to England

Kieran Trippier is set to reject a contract extension at Atletico Madrid in a bid to return to the Premier League, according to the Athletic. The 30-year-old is on the verge of La Liga glory with Atleti this season, but he is said to have a preference of bringing his family back to England this summer. Trippier's current contract in the Spanish capital expires in 2022, so Diego Simeone side would look to sell him if he fails to extend his deal at the end of the season. Manchester United and Everton are willing to offer him a route back to England, while ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino will attempt to convince him to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Paper Round's view: You have to rate Trippier for taking the plunge and going abroad as not many English players do this. His move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid raised a few eyebrows but it's been a huge success - especially if he goes on to win La Liga this weekend. Trippier would be a great addition for either Manchester United or Everton. The Toffees lack depth in that position, while Manchester United could use a more attacking alternative to current right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. A move to Old Trafford could be a dream come true for Trippier, who grew up as a Manchester United supporter.

Brighton accept £40m Bissouma will depart

Arsenal and Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Brighton's Yves Bissouma, with the Express stating that the Seagulls have accepted that the centre-midfielder will depart this summer. Brighton are reportedly lining up Reading's player of the season Josh Laurent as a replacement for Bissouma, who has attracted the attention of the Premier League's top clubs. Arsenal and Liverpool lead the race for the 24-year-old and Brighton are said to have slapped a £40-million price tag on their prized asset.

Paper Round's view: It will be interesting to see where Bissouma ends up. He has been linked to both Manchester clubs, as well as Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks. Jurgen Klopp's side will most likely be playing in Europe next season and could even make a late push for the Champions League, while Arsenal are stranded in mid-table. However, Bissouma will probably be a starter at Arsenal. Liverpool need a replacement for the departing Georginio Wijnaldum, but Bissouma would still be competing with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and more for minutes at Anfield. Arsenal could be the best option if he believes in Mikel Arteta's long-term project.

Where next for Van Aanholt?

Patrick van Aanholt will leave Crystal Palace this summer upon the expiry of his contract, according to the Athletic. The Dutch defender has failed to agree terms to extend his stay in south London and has now accepted that he will move on at the end of the season. The Athletic reveal that Galatasaray have offered a contract to the 30-year-old and there is also interest from clubs in Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, James McCarthy and Connor Wickham will all follow Van Aanholt out of Selhurst Park this summer, while Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend's Crystal Palace futures are uncertain too.

Paper Round's view: It seems like there will be a lot of change going on at Crystal Palace this summer. It's not ideal that so many players will be leaving without the club receiving transfer fees, but at least they will have plenty of money saved in wages. Tyrick Mitchell is more than capable of being a long-term replacement for Van Aanholt. The 21-year-old has shown his quality at left-back this season and even scored his first goal for the Eagles in their 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

