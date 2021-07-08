French giants PSG have confirmed the arrival of former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a two-year contract.

Centre-back Ramos was allowed to run down his contract and despite some late confusion over a possible renewal, became a free agent.

The 35-year-old had a few options available to him but it is PSG who have won the race for his signature.

He will sign a contract until 2023 and wear the No. 4 shirt, as he did for Real.

"I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain," he said.

"It's a big change in my life, a new challenge and a day I'll never forget. I am proud to be part of this very ambitious project, to join a team with great players.

This is a club that has already proven at the highest level with solid foundations I want to continue to grow with Paris and help the team work to win titles.

President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said: "Paris is now home to one of the greatest players of our time. We are pleased to announce that Sergio Ramos is joining us.

"Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in history.

"He is a born competitor, a leader and a great professional. His great experience and ambitions are in perfect harmony with those of the club. I am proud to see him in the Paris Saint-Germain shirt and I know that our supporters will give him a fantastic welcome."

“This number 4, I appreciate it a lot out of superstition, because I had it from the start of my career, and then it accompanied me throughout my life, continued me, brought good luck, and a lot of victories.” Ramos said.

“Now No. 4 is part of me as a person and as a professional,

“For me, it's a privilege to be able to wear this number in such a great team, Paris Saint-Germain. So it will necessarily be very special to be able to wear my number here in Paris."

He is the third major signing of the summer for PSG after they lost their Ligue 1 title to Lille and were beaten in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

As well as Ramos they have brought in full-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan and Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool.

