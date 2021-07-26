The Mbappe plan

It’s all part of the plan, apparently, with Marca reporting that Raphael Varane’s imminent move to Manchester United is part of their long-term plans to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. How so? It’s all about raising money, with Marca claiming Real will not spend any cash this summer unless it is on Mbappe. Getting €50m for Varane would go partway towards affording Mbappe – with a minimum €180m being quoted – while getting Sergio Ramos off their wage bill has also helped.

Paper Round’s view: It’s all coming together, or is it? €50m is helpful but that may not be even a quarter of what PSG end up demanding for a player they quite obviously do not want to sell. Mbappe’s contract expiring in 2022 is arguably the biggest factor, though, and if Real wait a year and spend no money – as has been suggested – then €50m may be a useful amount after all. It’s a waiting game.

**

Eight for sale at Man Utd

Eight players will be available for permanent transfers away from Manchester United this summer, the Mirror reports . Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Phil Jones, and Andreas Pereira will all be allowed to leave, with United set to welcome Raphael Varane to the club are signing Jadon Sancho already.

Paper Round’s view: It’s only natural that the club will have to sell as well as buy, but they would do well to make anywhere near a profit on the players they are looking to offload even if they bring in just two or three more names. It won’t be about balancing the books for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but he will have to determine who is surplus to requirements once new names arrive at Old Trafford.

**

No offers for Griezmann

Barcelona are yet to receive an official offer for Antoine Griezmann despite interest from Manchester City, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, Marca reports . A return to Atletico is on the cards just two years after the French forward left the Wanda Metropolitano for £102m, but the Spanish champions are only interested if they can do a swap deal with Saul Niguez going to the Nou Camp.

Paper Round’s view: At 30, clubs may be hesitant to pay too much for Griezmann, likewise length of contract could be an issue, so is he set for further uncertainty as the window ticks by? Most likely. There are other options out there, and you imagine City and Chelsea would only turn to him if other names do not end up joining. Erling Haaland, mainly.

**

Juve want to sell Ramsey

Juventus are eager to offload Aaron Ramsey in the summer transfer window and will everything they can to sell the Welshman, the Mail writes amid reports from Italy. Ramsey is said to be struggling to settle in Turin, and while he awaits news on his future, the former Arsenal midfielder has once more been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Paper Round’s view: Ramsey to Spurs did the rounds back in March and so we’re back again with rumours which or may not have some element of truth. If that was his best option, it would be intriguing to see what Ramsey decides – perhaps he’ll hope there are other offers and it doesn’t come to that.

