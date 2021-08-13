Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Raphael Varane to Manchester United is "not 100 per cent done".

The Real Madrid central defender was widely expected to be announced as a United player on Friday after it was reported that he had completed his medical on Thursday.

But Solskjaer says the France international will miss United's Premier League opener against Leeds United on Saturday with the deal not fully completed.

“He hasn’t trained with us," the Norwegian told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

"Things take time. Not 100 per cent done yet. He won’t be involved because he has not trained with us.

The big hold up was the quarantine and the isolation – it will be done soon.

New signing Jadon Sancho is expected to feature against Leeds, however, after completing a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer.

"We’ve had a good pre-season," Solsjkaer said.

"The last couple of weeks have been really good with everyone back in. Even though we’re still missing a few players through injury and through COVID, we’re still feeling confident ahead of the game. Jadon (Sancho) will be involved.

Jadon is going to be involved definitely. Good week, but was ill after his holiday. He has looked sharper than expected. Can’t tell you if he is going to start though.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Paul Pogba this transfer window, but Solskjaer says the 2018 World Cup winner is a United player.

He added: "He is a Man United player, one year left on contract.

"It's been spoken and written about so often, every discussion I've had with Paul is a positive one, he knows what we want and hopefully he keeps on in the background and they make decisions, it'll always be like with this with Paul, he's a media magnet."

Solskjaer has also ruled out another Frenchman - Anthony Martial - leaving the club in this transfer window.

"I wouldn't be surprised if other teams targeted Anthony because he is a very good player," he said.

"Back strong and hungry to prove his quality. You can see that grit between his teeth again, he is up for the challenge. We are happy that we have him."

