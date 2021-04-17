Sterling back on Real Madrid's radar

Real Madrid are ready to reignite their interest in Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, according to the Star. The England international was previously on the radar of the Spanish champions in recent years, but Real are now prepared to tempt Sterling to head to the Santiago Bernabeu. The two factors that alerted Los Blancos to potential interest from Sterling's end are the pause in contract negotiations between Manchester City and the player and the fact that Pep Guardiola has taken him out of the starting eleven in recent weeks. The Premier League club would demand at least £80 million if Sterling were to depart this summer.

Paper Round's view: Surely Sterling won't move to Real Madrid this summer. There have been rumours about a move in the past, but it seems like now it might just be a story that could be part of Sterling's contract extension negotiations with Manchester City. Real Madrid will most likely be prioritising a transfer for Erling Haaland and a centre-back over Sterling this summer. The Three Lions star has been out of the Manchester City team for a few weeks, but it's been a long and strange season. City boss Guardiola is probably trying to rotate his deep squad in order to keep everybody fresh for the remainder of the campaign.

Chelsea v Man Utd for Varane

Chelsea are prepared to go head-to-head with Manchester United over the signing of Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane. The World Cup winner is close to entering the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and the Spanish champions would rather sell him this summer than risk losing him for free in 2022. Chelsea are reportedly keen to "bolster their defensive options" and Manchester United are on the search for the perfect centre-back partner for club captain Harry Maguire. Real Madrid are said to value Varane at around £60 million this summer.

Paper Round's view: This could be one of the most important transfers of the summer. Yes - £60 million is a lot of money to pay for one player, especially as clubs are still struggling to bounce back from the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. But it's still a lower transfer fee than Maguire to Man United, Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus and Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich. Manchester City and Liverpool have shown how signing a world-class centre-back can completely change a team, with their signings of Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk. If Varane is available this summer for £60 million, top European clubs need to be doing all they can to secure his signature.

Chelsea want Haaland 'no matter the cost'

Chelsea are desperate to add Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to their ranks this summer and are prepared to sign him "no matter the cost", according to the Independent. The Blues recently booked their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-final stage and the FA Cup final, but the Independent reveal that the club view Haaland as the "only missing element" in their side. Chelsea will join the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for the sought-after striker.

Paper Round's view: Haaland has a reported release clause worth €75 million which becomes active in the summer of 2022, but his meteoric rise to the top means that Europe's finest are willing to pay double that fee to sign him this year. It's a crazy situation. Similar to the Varane situation though, you can't blame the clubs for being desperate to sign Haaland. He is a once-in-a-generation talent and should be the priority summer signing for all the clubs interested in him. A bidding war could put off some clubs, but it seems like Chelsea are determined to sign him despite the financial implications.

Man Utd leading race for wonderkid

Manchester United are in hot pursuit of Metz teenager Pape Sarr and the Sun reveal that the Premier League club are leading the race for the 18-year-old. The Senegalese midfielder has already been capped by his nation and the report states that numerous European clubs have "regularly" watched Sarr this season. Nice were previously in pole position to sign the youngster, but Manchester United have now leapfrogged the French side after Sarr set his sights on joining a bigger club.

Paper Round's view: This will be exciting news for Manchester United supporters. The Red Devils have missed out on some high-profile young talent in recent seasons, including Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, so they won't want to miss out on another potential superstar. The only issue may come for Sarr - who could regret moving to Old Trafford if he does not receive as much playing time as he would like. A move to a club like Nice would most likely be more beneficial for his development at such a young age.

