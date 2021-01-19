Austrian defender David Alaba has reportedly agreed to sign for Spanish champions Real Madrid on a four-year contract.

Alaba, 28, is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season and had plenty of suitors across Europe including Premier League quartet Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea as well as Ligue 1 champions PSG.

transfers Transfer news LIVE – David Alaba agrees to Real Madrid switch 2 HOURS AGO

However, he has chosen to sign for the 11-times Champions League winners and the Guardian report he will earn €230,000 a week after tax.

The Guardian report says that the arrival of Alaba is not linked to the future of Real captain Sergio Ramos, who is also out of contract.

Ramos, one of the icons of the Spanish club, has been linked with a move to PSG.

The Alaba news comes after some fairly explosive quotes from Bayern president Herbert Hainer, who officially closed the book on any potential renewal for Alaba.

Eriksen’s agent identifies Prem club for Inter star – Euro Papers

“We hadn’t heard anything until yesterday,” Hainer said on Sunday. “So Hasan Salihamidzic checked with the adviser again.

"The answer was that the offer is still unsatisfactory and we should think further [about it].

We decided to finish the offer and to take it off the table – that means there is no longer any offer.

OUR VIEW – A BRILLIANT SIGNING BUT WHAT HAPPENS WITH RAMOS?

Look if Lionel Messi decides to actually leave Barcelona that changes everything but until that officially happens Alaba was the jewel in the free agency pack and it’s a huge coup for Real to sign him.

Ramos makes shock Messi transfer claim as PSG circle - Euro Papers

Alaba should slot straight into the first-team as one of the central defenders but his versatility will be huge for Real.

Marcelo is not the player he once was, so Alaba will be excellent cover for Ferland Mendy. He can even help out in the centre of midfield which will be useful if finances dictate that Real can’t sign Paul Pogba or Eduardo Camavinga.

However because you expect him to be a starter it will raise doubts over the future of Ramos, despite what the club may brief.

transfers Alli confident of PSG move, Pogba’s apology to team-mates – Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO