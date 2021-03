Football

Transfer news - Real Madrid target 'jewel' signing Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City - Euro Papers

Real Madrid are reportedly very keen on the prospect of signing Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez this summer, even though Pep Guardiola wants to keep the star right where he is in the Premier League. Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez apparently believe Mahrez would be a 'jewel' signing for the club.

00:01:31, 20 minutes ago