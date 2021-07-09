Sassuolo have received offers from non-Italian clubs for midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

That is according to the club’s chief executive Giovanni Carnevali, who confirmed there was serious transfer interest in their star man this summer.

Arsenal are one of a host of clubs chasing Locatelli and Carnevali confirmed bids from foreign teams had arrived, although the Sassuolo chief refused to name the clubs who had made an offer.

“We have received offers for Locatelli, but there are also requests for Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Jeremie Boga,” Carnevali told Sky Italia.

“We will talk about Locatelli after Euro 2020, we want to leave him in peace before Sunday.

We have received some important offers for him, one of them is very far along. We met with Juventus and have made an appointment for next week, but everything must be evaluated.

“The Italian market has real problems, the offers are arriving from abroad, and it’s clear that we have players who are hungry for big clubs.”

Mikel Arteta is reportedly ready to spend big this summer as he prepares for another squad shake-up following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League and Arteta is desperate to strengthen his midfield.

Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi are on their way out of Arsenal and Arteta is on the look-out for their replacements.

Locatelli’s fine form for his club convinced Roberto Mancini to make him an Italy regular and Sassuolo are hopeful he will fetch a big transfer fee.

Juventus are in talks to sign Locatelli and Sassuolo have slapped a £35 million price tag on the 23-year-old.

Locatelli reportedly would prefer a switch to Juventus, who are keen to rebuild themselves after missing out on the Serie A title to Inter last season.

There will be no final decision on Locatelli 's future until after the European Championships come to a close, with Italy set to take on England in the final at Wembley on Sunday.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison in what could be a busy summer for the Gunners, if Arteta gets his way.

