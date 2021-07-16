Saul Niguez’s agent has denied the Atletico Madid star is on the verge of joining Barcelona.

The midfielder has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, with Barcelona and Liverpool reportedly battling to sign Saul.

Transfers Damsgaard price set as Liverpool, Spurs, Barcelona and Juventus consider swoop - Paper Round 10/07/2021 AT 05:32

The deal would see Antoine Griezmann return to Atletico, but Barnett said Saul could still stay at Atletico.

“Saul will do with his future what is best for Saul,” he told Spanish outlet AS

Nothing has been decided, Saul has as many options to stay as to leave.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new midfielder this summer after Georginio Wijnaldum left at the end of his contract to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United too have long been linked with Saul, but that move appears unlikely unless Paul Pogba leaves Old Trafford this summer.

Saul still has five years left to run on his contract at Atletico having signed a huge nine-year deal back in 2017.

The 26-year-old has spent eight years at Atletico and the Spanish champions are prepared to offload him if it means a return to the club for Griezmann.

Barcelona believe Griezmann is worth more than Saul and will not sanction a straight swap, asking Atletico for extra money or for another player, with Renan Lodi or Mario Hermoso mooted as potential options.

Griezmann only joined Barcelona two years ago from Atletico, but the Catalan giants are desperately trying to slash their wage bill.

Lionel Messi is set to sign a massively reduced contract and Barcelona need to significantly lighten their salary burden if they are to keep their talisman and register new signings such as Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

Transfers 'We must keep him' - Koeman offers Messi update 09/07/2021 AT 10:22