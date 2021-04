Football

Transfer news - 'Seduced' - Jurgen Klopp helps Liverpool steal star from Arsenal - Euro Papers

According to reports in Spain, Jurgen Klopp has managed to "seduce" Martin Odegaard with the Real Madrid star, who is currently on loan at the Emirates Stadium, set to potentially switch to signing with Liverpool this summer. It will come as a huge blow for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta if true as he remains 'desperate' to sign the playmaker.

00:01:45, 16 minutes ago