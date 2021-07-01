Discussions between Sergio Ramos and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly at an “advanced” stage according to reports.

ESPN claim PSG will make a final decision on whether or not to sign Ramos “in the coming days.” The 35-year-old has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester City and Manchester United.

Should Ramos make the move to the Parc des Princes, he will apparently earn less than he was paid at Real Madrid with PSG currently only offering a one-year contract with the option of a second year.

This comes after Ramos, who sees Paris as an attractive destination for his family, left Real Madrid due to a difference of opinion in how long a contract should be offered.

In 16 years at Real Madrid, Ramos made close to 700 appearances in all competitions and led the Spanish club to four Champions League titles.

OUR VIEW

PSG missed the experience of Thiago Silva in central defence last season and so it makes a lot of sense that they would make a move for Ramos this summer.

While Ramos has faded as a force in recent seasons, he still has plenty to offer at the elite level of the European game. A change of scenery might do him good, even if his desire was to stay at Real Madrid.

After a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, PSG are making moves in the transfer market with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi expected to sign. Ramos could be the biggest signing they make, though.

