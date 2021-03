Football

Transfer news - Tottenham and Chelsea set for bidding war over Juventus' Paulo Dybala - Euro Papers

Juventus are reportedly set to allow Paulo Dybala to depart the club this summer, and it looks likely to be a bidding war between Premier League giants Tottenham and Chelsea for the forward's services. Both Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel are understood to be keen to add Dybala to their ranks at the end of the season.

00:01:33, an hour ago