Football

Transfer news - Tottenham 'ask after' ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey for summer move - Euro Papers

Tottenham are already asking after a former Arsenal star who is now at Juventus, according to reports in Italy. Jose Mourinho's side are apparently targeting a summer move for Aaron Ramsey, who has struggled for both form and fitness in Turin and may welcome a move back to north London - although not back at the Emirates Stadium.

00:01:33, an hour ago