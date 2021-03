Football

Transfer news video: Edinson Cavani out, Paulo Dybala in at Manchester United – Euro Papers

Juventus need to get some high earners off their wage bill, so have offered Manchester United their Argentine forward Paulo Dybala. The Old Trafford club could lose Edinson Cavani at the end of the season, so could be interested in a €50 million deal for the player. Euro Papers explains all.

00:01:19, 44 minutes ago