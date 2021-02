Football

Transfer news video: European giants set to do battle for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane - Euro Papers

In today's Euro Papers, two of Europe's biggest clubs are set to do battle for Raphael Varane. The Real Madrid defender has been repeatedly linked with moves away from the Bernabeu and the 27-year-old could depart the Madrid giants in the summer with numerous top European clubs in the mix for his signature.

00:01:36, 184 views, 2 hours ago