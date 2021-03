Football

Transfer news video - Gareth Bale return throws wrench in Real Madrid summer plans - Euro Papers

In today's Euro Papers we continue the discussion on the future of Gareth Bale. The Welshman has said that he intends to return to Real Madrid when his loan at Tottenham Hotspur ends. However, Real don't want him back and are absolutely desperate to offload him if they can. The initial plan was for Spurs to buy him but they may have to get creative now.

00:02:02, 2 hours ago