Transfer news video: 'I'm baffled!' - Why Fikayo Tomori's Milan move from Chelsea makes no sense

In the first Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game, the team look at why Fikayo Tomori's reported move from Chelsea to Milan does not make any sense. AC Milan are apparently in talks to sign the Chelsea defender on loan, with former Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic also set to join the Serie A leaders.

