Transfer news video - Liverpool 'in the lead' in race with Milan for Renato Sanches - Euro Papers

Liverpool are reportedly 'in the lead' in their transfer race with AC Milan in pursuit of midfielder Renato Sanches. Jurgen Klopp's side are understood to be in pole position to sign the Portugal midfielder this summer, with the star seemingly having a choice between Milan and Liverpool for his next big move.

