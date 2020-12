Football

Transfer news video: Manchester United miss out on January target from Milan - Euro Papers

Manchester United have reportedly suffered a transfer blow with an AC Milan star keen to stay at the club and poised to sign a new contract at the Serie A giants. It leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a pickle ahead of the winter transfer window with numerous stars, including Paul Pogba, seemingly unsettled.

00:01:28, 360 views, 2 hours ago