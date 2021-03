Football

Transfer news video – Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Erling Haaland problem – Euro Papers

Real Madrid want to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. The problem is they can’t afford both. Therefore, they need to get Eden Hazard back to his best to sell him to free up money for the signing of Haaland. Another problem: Hazard might struggle to get back to his best. Euro Papers explains all.

00:01:38, an hour ago