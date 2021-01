Football

Transfer news - 'Why is it all Mourinho's fault?' - Dele needs to look in the mirror if he joins PSG

Dele Alli looks to be moving closer to a move to Paris Saint-Germain and we were joined by Dej and Dot from The Beautiful Game podcast to break down his possible exit from Spurs. Why, Dot asks, is this portrayed as a failure of Jose Mourinho's management?

00:05:28, 45 views, 29 minutes ago