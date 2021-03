Football

Transfer news - 'Why not?' - Mohamed Salah hints at Liverpool exit in interview - Euro Papers

Mohamed Salah has hinted in an extensive interview with Spanish publication Marca that his time at Liverpool may be coming to an end, as the star forward continues to be linked with a move, either to La Liga or back to Serie A. The Egyptian legend was specifically asked about his future, and whether he would consider moving to Spain.

