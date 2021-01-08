Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic would be 'a good fit' for both Tottenham and for Jose Mourinho, according to our expert view from Eurosport Italy.

There have been further reports that Tottenham are 'in talks' with Perisic, his club and his representatives about a loan move to north London from Milan.

Mourinho apparently has 'great interest' in the winger, who won the Champions League on loan at Bayern Munich last season, according to the Daily Mail.

Dean Jones reported this story back on New Year's Day and made it clear that this could be a crucial deal for Spurs for the latter part of an unprecedented season.

"Mourinho hugely admires Perisic, who would add versatility and experience to his attack for the season run-in if they could find a way to strike a deal," Jones reported for Eurosport.

In today's Euro Papers, it was pointed out that the Portuguese manager reportedly already tried to sign the 31-year-old when he was manager of Manchester United.

View from Italy

Eurosport Italy's Stefano Dolci has made it clear that he believes Perisic should move on from his interrupted time at Inter, where he has struggled to settle, and could be an ideal fit in north London.

"Inter have desperately tried to sign a new striker to help Romelu Lukaku and, if Christian Eriksen leaves, a new midfielder in this January transfer window," Dolci said.

"Without Champions League games and with only two domestic competitions, the Nerazzurri are making it a priority to sell big-name players and Perisic should leave the club.

"In the four months of this season, Perisic has played as a substitute behind Ashley Young on the left-hand side in a 3-5-2 or as a substitute for Lautaro Martinez or Lukaku.

He has not been a key player for Inter. But in their 4-2-3-1 formation, Perisic should be a good fit for Tottenham and for Mourinho.

"At Bayern he showed he could be a very good replacement as a winger and guarantee goals, assists and good performances at a good price."

