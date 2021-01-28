According to our transfer experts, Martin Odegaard's move from Real Madrid to Arsenal on loan made absolutely no sense.

In the latest Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Marcus Foley, Dotun Abijoh and Justin Cole explored several big transfer stories, including discussing why it was totally baffling that Real Madrid allowed the young star to move to the Emirates Stadium.

transfers 'It makes no sense!' - What are Real Madrid doing sending Odegaard to Arsenal? 2 HOURS AGO

The 22-year-old has until the end of the season, but why did Zinedine Zidane not want to keep the midfielder at the Bernabeu and will he look to get him back?

There is great excitement over the Norwegian being in the Premier League and the impact he might make for the Gunners having shone on loan at Real Sociedad in La Liga last season, but the team cannot fathom Real's intentions.

"Real Madrid seem to be sending their best young players out on loan without a plan for them in the future," said Abijoh on the vodcast.

We're trying to make sense of a situation that makes no sense; Real Madrid just don't make sense!

'It makes no sense!' - What are Real Madrid doing sending Odegaard to Arsenal?

"Maybe in the summer Zidane will go and Odegaard will have a future at Real Madrid, but not with Zidane. So it is going to be interesting to see."

Next, the team turned their attention to the situation surrounding Arsenal's Lucas Torreira and whether he will secure a move to Monaco in the January transfer window.

"He has actually upgraded, leaving Arsenal and joining Atletico Madrid on loan, because they are one of the best teams in Europe," Abijoh said.

"Now he is being linked with a move to Monaco because he hasn't had many opportunities at Atletico, and to me that would make sense.

'Race against the clock' for Torreira to make move from Arsenal

But they have to somehow cut that loan deal short and get the move to Monaco over the line before the window closes, so it's going to be a race against the clock.

Finally, what should Brandon Williams do next after having had limited opportunities to shine at Manchester United?

"Brandon Williams, I think he should leave Manchester United but I don't think he should rush, he should wait until the summer," Abijoh said.

'He should leave United' - But Williams should 'wait until the summer'

Foley added: "I think he needs to get a move, and if it's on loan, all the better for United, because he is a very good player and long term he should be a United player."

transfers 'He should leave United' - But Williams should 'wait until the summer' 2 HOURS AGO