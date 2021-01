Football

Transfer video: Manchester United battle PSG for French wonderkid Romain Faivre - Euro Papers

According to reports in France, it will be a transfer battle between Manchester United and PSG to sign Stade Brest rising star Romain Faivre. Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mauricio Pochettino are apparently keen to acquire the 22-year-old midfielder who has shone for Brest after signing from Monaco.

