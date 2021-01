Football

Transfer video: Mikel Arteta on Mesut Ozil transfer from Arsenal in January - 'nothing has changed'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed on Monday that Mesut Ozil is no closer to completing a transfer move to Fenerbahce. The former Germany international has been out of favour at the Emirates Stadium but has struggled to secure a move away from north London with clubs in the MLS and Turkey linked.

