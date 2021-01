Football

Transfer video: 'Race against the clock' for Lucas Torreira to make move from Arsenal to Monaco

According to our experts, it is going to be a 'race against the clock' for Lucas Torreira to secure a move from Arsenal to Monaco in the January transfer window. The midfielder is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid which complicates the potential transfer. Be sure to check out The Beautiful Game Podcast.

