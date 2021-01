Football

Transfer video: Real Madrid 'can't match' huge PSG offer for captain Sergio Ramos - Euro Papers

PSG have made an offer to Sergio Ramos that Real Madrid are unable to match, according to reports in Spain. The Real captain's deal runs out in the summer and PSG have apparently made him a three-year offer that he simply cannot refuse, while only a smaller one-year deal is available for him to remain at the Bernabeu.

00:01:31, 141 views, 15 minutes ago