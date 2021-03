Football

Transfers - 'Dazzling talent' - Chelsea, Milan and PSG in race for Lucas Gourna-Douath - Euro Papers

Lucas Gourna-Douath is at the centre of a reported three-way transfer battle with Chelsea, AC Milan and PSG all apparently involved. Thomas Tuchel would be looking to make his first big signing since arriving as boss at Stamford Bridge, while Mauricio Pochettino has already come up against Gourna-Douath in Ligue 1.

