Football

Transfers: 'He should leave Manchester United' - But Brandon Williams should 'wait until the summer'

According to our experts, Brandon Williams should leave Manchester United to ensure that he can move on with his career, but he is probably best off waiting until the summer to secure the right transfer. What is next for the young player and could he return in the future? Be sure to check out The Beautiful Game Podcast.

00:06:59, 0 views, 12 minutes ago