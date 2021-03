Football

Transfers: Manchester United ready as Raphael Varane 'wants to leave Real Madrid' - Euro Papers

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pounce as superstar defender Raphael Varane 'wants to leave Real Madrid' this summer. The Frenchman's contract expires in 2022, but Real don't want him to leave for free and he seemingly has no intention of signing an extension at the Bernabeu so he could join United at the end of the season.

00:01:33, an hour ago