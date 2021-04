Football

Transfers - Premier League clubs to battle for unhappy AC Milan star Franck Kessie - Euro Papers

A host of Premier League clubs are poised to battle for the signing of AC Milan star Franck Kessie this summer, according to new reports in Italy. The midfielder is wanted by Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool. There is a strong chance he moves this summer with talks over a new deal in Milan reported to be at a stalemate.

00:01:53, 2 hours ago