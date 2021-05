Football

Transfers - 'Revolution' at Barcelona will see 'untouchables' sold, inc. Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets - Euro Papers

Barcelona’s disappointing season could have its first casualties, with formerly untouchable players Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto reportedly expected to take pay cuts. The club are apparently willing to listen to offers for another eight players, including Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann.

