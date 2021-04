Football

Transfers - ‘Total Revolution’ at Real Madrid as club puts half the squad up for sale – Euro Papers

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to listen to offers for up to as many as 10 of its first team squad in what is being described as a 'Total Revolution'. Club president Florentino Perez will redirect the funds from any sales or savings in wages to attempting to sign David Alaba, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Euro Papers explains all.

