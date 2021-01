Football

'Unbelievable steal' - Sevilla guru Monchi works wonders again to land 'magician'

Papu Gomez is poised to join Sevilla from Atalanta, another coup for the Spanish side's director of football Monchi. Pete Sharland joins Dot and Buj from The Beautiful Game to salute the 'magician' Gomez and 'best in the business' Monchi.

00:06:26, 30 views, an hour ago