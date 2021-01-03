Valencia want to sign Harry Winks on loan for the second half of the season with the midfielder falling down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spanish sports newspaper AS claims Valencia are keen on signing Winks this month and have made their interest known to Spurs and the player.

Winks is reportedly open to the idea of a loan switch to La Liga. The 24-year-old, who has only made seven Premier League appearances, recognises the need to play regular first team football to secure his place in the England squad for this summer's Euros.

Finances could prove to be an obstacle, though, with Valencia in a difficult situation amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s reported Tottenham would likely need to take on much of Winks' wages.

Jose Mourinho recently revealed Winks was one of “many players” to have come to him over a lack of game time this season, but rejected the idea he could leave Spurs on loan.

“In relation to Winks on loan in January, no way,” the Tottenham boss said (via Evening Standard). “He came to me. Not just him, many players come to me.

“I have my office on the first floor but I also have a little space on the ground floor next to the players' dressing room where I used to be before and after training sessions to make it easy for them. So it is easy for them to come around the corner to speak to me, so yes, Winks came to speak to me.”

