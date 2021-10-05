Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hinted at a sensational move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe in January with fresh comments on the transfer saga.

Newly-launched Spanish newspaper 'El Debate' has reported, as a result of an interview with Perez, that he "was optimistic about the possibility that the player could finally sign with the club".

Giving his opinion on whether Real would be able to lure Mbappe to Madrid, Perez appeared to be highly confident as he gave the following response.

We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved.

Speaking to RMC , Mbappe said he requested to leave so that the Paris club would receive a fee. His contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022.

“I asked to leave," Mbappe said.

Because from the moment where I did not want to extend, I wanted for the club to receive a transfer fee so that they could bring in a quality replacement.

"This club has given me a lot; I have always been happy - the four years I have had here - and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react.

"I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger. [However], I said, 'if you don’t want me to go I will stay'.”

Speaking before the La Liga clash with Espanyol Mbappe's club and international colleague, Karim Benzema, confirmed as much.

"He wants to see something else. Someday he will play for Real Madrid. I don't know when. But he will come. It is only a matter of time."

