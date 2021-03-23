Kieran Gibbs will join David Beckham's Inter Miami this summer when his contract with West Brom expires.

Gibbs, a former England international who came through Arsenal's youth system and spent a decade at the north London club, joined West Brom in 2017 and has since made 100 appearances.

But he will leave when his contract ends on July 1 to join up with Inter Miami, who are owned by former England and Manchester United midfielder Beckham.

Transfers Messi and Ronaldo both targets for Inter Miami - Paper Round 27/02/2021 AT 23:13

"I’m extremely excited to be starting the next chapter of my career with Inter Miami this summer," said Gibbs.

"I look forward to embracing a new culture and a new challenge in South Florida. I’m really impressed by the vision of the club, and can’t wait to play in front of The Siege, Southern Legion, and Vice City 1896.

"In the meantime, my focus and commitment remains with West Brom. I will continue to give 100 per cent for the club, as I have done since I signed, until the end of the season."

West Brom are 19th in the Premier League with 18 points, 10 points from safety with nine games left this season.

Inter Miami finished 10th in the Eastern Conference in their debut MLS season last year and were knocked out in the play-off round.

"Kieran is an exciting player. His technique, experience and work rate will be valuable on the left flank,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said on the club website.

"He has had a standout career at the highest levels so far, and we believe he can continue bringing this same level of quality to Inter Miami and MLS this summer."

Additional reporting by Reuters

Mbappe or Haaland? Or both? Real Madrid's summer plans - Euro Papers

Transfers Liverpool and Spurs to battle for Villa defender - Paper Round 19/02/2021 AT 22:52