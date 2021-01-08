West Bromwich Albion are set to allow Sam Allardyce four new signings this month in a bid to breathe new life into their survival hopes.

There has not been much of a new manager bounce since Allardyce arrived and the man in charge believes the starting XI needs a mini-overhaul if they are to beat the drop.

Allardyce would get a £2 million bonus himself if the Baggies to manage to turn things around and stay in the Premier League so now he is starting to line-up reinforcements.

Winger Robert Snodgrass is set to join from West Ham and the club have also been considering a move for Manchester United defender Phil Jones and Leicester's defensive midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

The club are focusing on short-term loans or taking over expiring contracts, as in the case of Snodgrass.

