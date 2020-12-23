West Ham move for Giroud

The Sun reports that West Ham could be the next stop in London for Olivier Giroud. The 34-year-old French international does not get regular game time with Chelsea under Frank Lampard, and a move to the Hammers would allow him to keep his place in the French international squad ahead of the rescheduled Euro 2020, assuming his form holds up.

Paper Round’s view: West Ham struggle in front of goal, and with David Moyes a straightforward striker is probably the best tactical match the West Ham manager could hope for. At 34, Giroud seems in excellent physical shape and could offer a couple of years yet in attack and it would take the pressure off the injured Michail Antonio and the underwhelming Sebastian Haller.

Arsenal move onto Vinicius

The Daily Star reports that Arsenal do not have a chance of signing Real Madrid’s 28-year-old attacking player Isco. He is close to joining Juventus on loan as they can offer Champions League football. Another player who could come from Real is 20-year-old Brazilian Vinicius Jr, who has failed to kick on in Spain and may be let out on loan.

Paper Round’s view: Vinicius has clearly found it hard to settle in the Real Madrid first team, with Karim Benzema singling him out for criticism earlier in the season. However, he has talent and Arsenal don’t have many options in the market because of the impact of the coronavirus. Vinicius has plenty of potential and may succeed in a new environment.

Chelsea in talks for Caicedo

Manchester United were reportedly leading the race for Ecuador’s midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Chelsea have now entered the race for the 19-year-old Independiente del Valle player. The London club have stepped up their pursuit given United’s interest and could be ready to offer £4.5 million to seal a transfer. Newcastle United and Brighton are also keen, according to the Daily Mail.

Paper Round’s view: Caicedo has been attracting attention from some of the biggest teams in Europe after some impressive displays, and it looks inevitable that he will soon make the switch from the Ecuadorian league. If he does make a move then it will probably be half a season at least before he can properly get used to the pace of the Premier League and the English way of life.

Kubo set for Villarreal exit

Takefusa Kubo had been expected to gain plenty of experience while on loan at La Liga club Villarreal under manager Unai Emery, but he has only around 700 minutes of first team action under the former Arsenal boss. The 19-year-old Japanese player cost 2.5 million euros for the season and a deal could be negotiated for his return to Real Madrid, says Spanish paper Marca.

Paper Round’s view: Kubo is a hugely promising player and given Real do not have huge sums of money compared to usual, as a result of the coronavirus, they are looking towards their youth players to ensure that they can refresh the squad without a huge outlay. It might cost them money to get him back from his current club though, which may not be to their liking.

