West Ham have signed Said Benrahma from Brentford, initially on loan.
A deal was thought to have been reached earlier on Friday, but reports suggest that a problem with the 25-year-old Algerian's medical led to a renegotiation.
The deal has been restructured with a £4 million fee believed to be paid for a season-long loan, ahead of a £25 million price for a permanent move at the end of the term.
David Moyes has made two other signings for the club as Vladimir Coufal and Craig Dawson joined, and Tomas Soucek made his stay the club a permanent one.
