To kick off the first Transfer Notebook for Inside Football, we look at deals that will impact on elite clubs including Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

West Ham eyeing up shock Eriksen coup

West Ham are linked with big names in every transfer window and that is a trend we can expect to continue.

One interesting option sources believe they will look into is that of Christian Eriksen.

The Inter Milan midfielder is going to be allowed to move on in January and if he fancies a move back to England, watch out for an offer from David Moyes’ side.

Dybala, Martial on the move?

Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC reacts during the Serie A football match between Juventus FC and Torino FC. Image credit: Getty Images

Paulo Dybala’s situation at Juventus is worth keeping an eye on in the coming months as there have been no talks over an extension to his contract and there is a growing feeling he will look to leave.

Andrea Pirlo is getting to grips with his first job in management but has been struggling to find a suitable role for the Argentine forward, with just one goal from 10 games so far.

His current deal has 18 months left to run and it’s a crucial time for the 27-year-old Juve man to carefully consider his next deal.

There has been plenty of speculation in the past about a move to England will be on the table again. Both Tottenham and Manchester United were in advanced negotiations in 2019 to sign Dybala and they will have an eye on this situation.

United are weighing up how to shape their forward line over the coming year and sources believe there is a growing possibility Anthony Martial will leave the club in the summer.

May the Forss be with Spurs

Spurs too are beginning to look at future options but are already looking into a move for Brentford's Marcus Forss. The 21-year-old Finland forward is being monitored by a host of top clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, but Daniel Levy is making sure that Spurs don’t miss the chance to sign him.

Forss is still considered an emerging talent at Brentford, and has made only five starts this term. However, he has scored seven times and is quickly becoming recognised as one of the Football League's most talented stars.

United could try and land Sancho for summer

Jadon Sancho - BVB Image credit: Getty Images

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United is the transfer rumour that never seems to go away, and while he will not leave in January Borussia Dortmund are waiting to see if the English club look to get a summer deal completed ahead of time.

United know that by not signing him last summer they face the potential of increased competition this time around - so an advanced move might be a good option.

The bad news for United is that Dortmund sources are indicating that Sancho’s valuation remains at €120 million.

Newcastle sniffing around Phil Jones

Phil Jones is heading into his testimonial year at Manchester United but it’s unlikely he will be around to celebrate.

United are willing to let him move if he can find a move he is happy with and Newcastle have been making checks on his situation. It is understood Steve Bruce has used his relationship with Michael Carrick to understand more about the defender’s physical state and focus, as Newcastle weigh up an offer.

Jones is thought to earn around £80,000-a-week at United which might prove an issue, but there is room for negotiation around a potential fee and that may help him make a fresh start away from Old Trafford.

Jones, 28, believes he still has plenty to offer and it is understood both West Ham and Leicester City are also potential options for 2021.

Chelsea being updated about Alaba position

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba Image credit: Getty Images

David Alaba will be one of the most high-profile deals to look out for in January as he will begin to speak to new clubs about moving as a free agent at the end of the season.

Discussions with Bayern Munich about an extension to his contract have fallen flat since he turned down their last offer and it means he will be allowed to move on.

Despite the fact there will be no transfer fee, a deal will not come cheap for the defender. Alaba is one of Bayern’s highest earners and he will also expect a big signing on fee. Sources suggest his representatives are also set for a big pay day.

Liverpool have been strongly linked but sources Chelsea are being kept in the loop by intermediaries. They have shown over the summer how they are willing to move for the biggest names in the game if a situation arises that is too good to ignore, and they will be kept informed over the terms he will be looking for - and whether other offers land on the table.

PSG are said to be keen, but may struggle to commit right now because of uncertainty over their finances for 2021. It is thought Barcelona may emerge as genuine contenders once their Presidential election has taken place.

